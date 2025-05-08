Govt to launch pan-India farmers awareness campaign from May 29 to boost Kharif output

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) With ensuing kharif sowing season, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a pan-India 15-day campaign starting May 29 to educate and create awareness among 1-1.5 crore farmers about modern technology and new seed varieties.

The minister also announced that the Centre will consider making amendments in Seeds Act, 1966 to curb sales of spurious seeds and protect farmers interest.

Addressing a National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign here, Chouhan stressed on improving agriculture extension services to boost productivity and production of all major crops.

He emphasised on taking the new technologies and research work from labs to farmers' fields within a fixed timeframe.

Chouhan said the Centre, together with state governments, will launch a large-scale pan-India awareness campaign from May 29 to communicate directly with farmers and educate them.

"Between May 29 and June 12, farm scientists and officials will be among farmers. There is a need that farmers and scientists should work together," the minister said, adding that there are 16,000 farm scientists in the country.

The campaign named 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' is scheduled during the May 29-June 12 period and the target is to reach out to 1-1.5 crore farmers across 700 districts in the country.

The Centre in association with states will form 2,000 teams comprising farm scientists, officials and progressive farmers, among others. Each team will have three meetings every day at district level and the aim is to reach out to 10-12 lakh farmers every day.

Chouhan said the teams will create awareness about climate-resilient seed varieties, availability of fertilizers, monsoon forecast and benefits of existing government programmes.

He urged state agriculture ministers to lead this campaign in their respective states for giving right direction to farmers.

Chouhan said he will also write to state chief ministers to make this campaign successful.

Talking about the preparedness for Kharif sowing season which starts around June 15, he said the government has adequate stock of seeds and fertilisers to fulfil the demand of these two important farm inputs.

The focus will be on providing new seed varieties to farmers on time, the minister told reporters in a press conference.

Chouhan highlighted that foodgrain production rose during 2024-25 despite bad weather conditions in some parts of the country.

He said the state agriculture ministers suggested that there should be amendments in Seeds Act to ensure supply of quality seeds to farmers by making provisions for strict action against sale of spurious seeds.

Chouhan also stressed on seeds traceability.

The minister said there is a huge potential for growth in the agriculture sector, which needs to be realised through combined efforts of the Centre and states.

He pointed out that crop productivity is less in India than global average and there is a need to enhance yield through adoption of modern technology and best agriculture practices.

There is a huge difference in crop yield among states also, he said and added that the first target should be to bridge this gap and then set goals for meeting global benchmarks.

He also spoke about protecting soil health and said the soil health cards issued by the government should be used for the right usage of fertilizers.

Chouhan highlighted the achievements made in the agriculture sector since 2014.

He said the government is focusing on increasing production, reducing input costs and ensuring remunerative prices to farmers through enhanced procurement at minimum support price (MSP). PTI MJH HVA