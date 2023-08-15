Govt to launch Vishwakarma Scheme next month for those with traditional skills: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will launch 'Vishwakarma Yojana' next month with an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore for those with traditional skills.

In his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said the scheme is especially for skilled workers like barbers, goldsmiths, washermen etc.

The scheme will be launched next month, on Vishwakarma Jayanti. Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on September 17, 2023.

"The government will launch the Vishwakarma Scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills," PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech.