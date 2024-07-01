Govt to organise 'Global IndiaAI Summit' on July 3-4 to discuss key AI issues, challenges

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will organise a global AI summit on July 3-4 to discuss issues related to artificial intelligence with India firmly committed to ethical and inclusive growth of this new-age technology.

Through the 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024', India aspires to establish itself as a global leader in AI innovation, ensuring that AI benefits are accessible to all and contribute to the nation's socio-economic development.

The two-day event being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in the national capital highlights the government's "unwavering commitment to the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of artificial intelligence", the release said.

Key speakers at the event include Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, as well as industry leaders.

The summit will provide a platform for leading international AI experts from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organisations, and academia to share insights on key AI issues and challenges.

"The event underscores the Government of India's dedication to the responsible advancement of AI, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among global AI stakeholders," it said.

As the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India will also host member countries and experts to advance GPAI's commitment to safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, the release added.