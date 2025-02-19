Govt to procure mustard from March 15: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to start procuring mustard from March 15, ahead of the usual March 28, in view of the early arrival of the crop.

He made the remarks while chairing a review meeting held here regarding the purchase of mustard during the Rabi marketing season 2025-26.

Saini said the state government always gives priority to the farmers' interests and works for their welfare.

"Haryana is the first state where all crops are being purchased on Minimum Support Price (MSP)," Saini said.

While giving instructions to officials, he said farmers should not face any inconvenience in selling their crops. As many as 108 mandis have been fixed for the purchase of mustard, he said.

He directed the procurement agencies, Mandi Board, and related departments to ensure a smooth purchase of mustard.

According to an official statement, the officials informed the CM that mustard is generally grown in 17-20 lakh acres of area in the state, whereas during the Rabi crop season 2024-25, mustard has been grown in 21.08 lakh acres of area.

In such a situation, the estimated production is likely to be 15.59 lakh metric tonnes. This year, the Government of India has fixed the MSP of mustard at Rs 5,950 per quintal.

Saini said to avail of the said support price, farmers are required to get registered and verified on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.

He further said the purchase of mustard in the state will be done by HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.