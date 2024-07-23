Govt to release financial sector vision, strategy document for 5 years

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said it will bring out a financial sector vision and strategy document for five years, with the objective to meet the financial needs of the country.

"For meeting financing needs of the economy, our government will bring out a financial sector vision and strategy document to prepare the sector in terms of size, capacity and skills," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while unveiling Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

This will set the agenda for the next 5 years and guide the work of the government, regulators, financial institutions and market participants, she added.

She also announced that the government will develop a taxonomy for climate finance to enhance the availability of capital for climate adaptation and mitigation.

This will support the achievement of the country’s climate commitments and green transition, she added. PTI DP DP BAL BAL