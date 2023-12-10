Govt to seek views of youth on making India a developed nation by 2047: Niti Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday said the government will seek the views of the youth of India to drive its vision for making India a developed nation by 2047.

Advertisment

He further said this exercise will be best conducted through universities and other educational institutions.

In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address workshops of the vice-chancellors of over 700 universities at Raj Bhawans across the country on Monday to seek views of the young population, Subrahmanyam added.

According to him, a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion by 2047, and it will be released by the Prime Minister by the end of January next year.

Advertisment

"India is at a turning point in its history.

"The 21st century will be India's century as the country pole-vaults into the future backed by the phenomenal expansion in education, health, rural economy, infrastructure and digital public infrastructure," he said while addressing a press conference.

The Niti Aayog CEO noted that there is a need to have innovative ideas as a business-as-usual approach will not help.

Advertisment

"It is important to channelise the innovative ideas of youth into nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047," he said.

Subrahmanyam said a web page will go live for a month for youth and everyone else to send their views on -- how should a Viksit Bharat look like in 2047 in different aspects; what we need to do to reach this goal; and What can you do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible? In 2023, Niti Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.