Govt to sell up to 4.83 pc in Mazagon Dock at Rs 2,525 per share

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The government will sell up to 4.83 per cent stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at a floor price of Rs 2,525 per share.

"Offer for Sale in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Monday. Government will divest 2.83% equity with an additional 2% as green shoe option," DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

The OFS will open for institutional investors on Friday. Retail buyers can put in bids on April 7.

The government is selling 1.14 crore equity shares, with a greenshoe option to sell additional 80.67 lakh shares.

The share sale of up to 4.83 per cent at a floor price of Rs 2,525 a piece would fetch about Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer.

Shares of Mazagon Dock closed at Rs 2,735.45, up 5.05 per cent over previous close on the BSE. PTI JD TRB