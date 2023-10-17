Advertisment
Govt to sell up to 7 pc stake in HUDCO; share sale to open on Wednesday

NewsDrum Desk
17 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The government will sell up to 7 per cent stake in Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) at a floor price of Rs 79 per share.

The Offer For Sale (OFS) for over 14.01 crore shares or 7 per cent stake will open for institutional investors on Wednesday.

Retail investors can place bids for HUDCO shares on Thursday.

At Rs 79 apiece, the 7 per cent share sale in HUDCO would fetch about Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer.

"Offer for Sale in HUDCO opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday. Government will divest 7 per cent equity, including a Green Shoe Option of 3.5 per cent," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on social media platform X.

The floor price of Rs 79 per scrip is at a discount of 12 per cent over Tuesday's closing share price of HUDCO.

Shares of HUDCO closed at Rs 89.92, up 0.36 per cent on BSE. PTI JD SGC RAM

