Govt to simplify rules, regulations for FDI

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said rules and regulations for foreign direct investment (FDI) will be simplified to facilitate inflows.

The announcement assumes significance as FDI into the country has recorded a decline.

FDI equity inflows in India declined 3.49 per cent to USD 44.42 billion in 2023-24 due to lower infusion in sectors such as services, computer hardware and software, telecom, auto and pharma.

"The rules and regulations for FDI and overseas investments will be simplified to facilitate foreign direct investments, nudge prioritisation, and promote opportunities for using Indian Rupee as a currency for overseas investments," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

FDI equity inflows stood at USD 46.03 billion during 2022-23.

The total FDI -- which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital -- declined marginally by one per cent to USD 70.95 billion during 2023-24 from USD 71.35 billion in 2022-23.

In 2021-22, the country received the highest ever FDI inflows of USD 84.83 billion.

During the last fiscal, FDI equity inflows decreased from major countries, including Mauritius, Singapore, the US, the UK, UAE, Cayman Islands, Germany, and Cyprus.

However, inflows increased from the Netherlands and Japan.

Sectorally, inflows contracted in services, computer software and hardware, trading, telecommunication, automobile, pharma and chemicals.

In contrast, construction (infrastructure) activities, development and power sectors registered healthy growth in inflows during the period under review.

As per India's FDI policy, the onus of compliance with provisions of the policy lies on the investee company.

Any violations of FDI regulations are covered by the penal provisions of the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) as FDI is a capital account transaction.

The RBI administers FEMA, and the Directorate of Enforcement under the finance ministry is the authority for the enforcement of FEMA and takes up investigation in cases of contravention of the law.

Although FDI is allowed through automatic route in most of the sectors, in certain areas such as media, pharmaceuticals and insurance, government approval is required for foreign investors beyond the specified cap.

Under the government route, foreign investors have to take prior approval of the respective ministry/department. Through the automatic approval route, the investor just has to inform the RBI after the investment is made.

There are eight sectors where FDI is prohibited and that includes lottery business, gambling and betting, chit funds, Nidhi company, real estate business, and manufacturing of cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes of tobacco.

Commenting on this, Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India, said that FDI flows have been declining worldwide, and India bore the brunt of global liquidity tightening and uncertainties.

"While several measures have been announced to improve the ease of doing business and reduce fiscal deficit to boost investors’ confidence, simplified rules and regulations for FDI and overseas investment, which have been an ask for a long time, will surely boost capital inflows into the country," she said.

The abolition of the Angel tax in all forms is another good measure to encourage flows into startups, Majumdar said adding promoting domestic Rupee for overseas investment will help boost demand for local currency and support INR value as well. PTI RR RR ANU ANU