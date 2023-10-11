Govt to soon announce financial outlay to boost sustainable mining

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said a financial outlay will be announced soon to further strengthen sustainable mining in the country with a focus on green coal technology.

Clean coal technologies have been developed and deployed to reduce the environmental impact of coal utilisation, he said while addressing the valedictory session of National Workshop on 'Global Experience Sharing on Just Transition'.

The Union minister emphasised on the importance of scientific closure of abandoned coal mines.

Joshi further said the country's electricity consumption is only one-third of the global average even as it is one of the top five solar power producing countries globally.

While ensuring just transition in the coal sector, aspirations of grass root level people have to be addressed adequately, he said.

Joshi said state-owned Coal India Ltd and its arms are focused on pursuing clean coal technologies.

Public sector coal companies have made an investment plan of Rs 2.5 lakh crore by 2030 towards "new business", Joshi had said earlier.

The investment will be used to increase their capacity and usage of green energy, he had said. PTI SID TRB TRB