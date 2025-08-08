Govt to support PhD fellows, graduates, postgraduates to create robust talent pool: MoS IT

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) To create a strong pool of AI-skilled professionals in India, the government will provide support to PhD fellows, graduates, and postgraduates, alongside setting up AI labs across non-metro cities, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said India's AI strategy aims to position India as a global leader in artificial intelligence and establish a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem.

The government will provide support for 500 PhD fellows, 5,000 postgraduates, and 8,000 undergraduates to create a formidable AI talent pool, he added.

This skilling drive will be supported by a significant expansion of infrastructure beyond metropolitan areas.

"IndiaAI, in collaboration with NIELIT, has identified 27 IndiaAI Data and AI labs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country.

"Additionally, state/UTs have nominated 174 ITIs/Polytechnics for setting up IndiaAI Data and AI labs," the minister said.

Foundational courses on Data and AI -- Data Annotation and Data Curation -- approved by NCVET have been launched in the IndiaAI Data and AI labs to make the future workforce AI-ready, he added. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL