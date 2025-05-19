Govt to use unutilised gas-based power generation capacity to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The power ministry has decided to use unutilised gas-based electricity generation capacity to ensure uninterrupted power supply and maintain grid security amid an anticipated rise in the demand this summer.

The ministry has been taking steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and meet the projected or anticipated peak power demand of 277 GW this summer season.

Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 250 GW in May 2024. The highest supply of power and peak power demand met is recorded at about 231 GW till May 18.

The peak power demand was about 235 GW in March and April, while it was 238 GW in February this year.

The ministry has issued fresh directions, invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, "to ensure maximum generation from gas-based power plants" in the country to meet the rise in peak demand, particularly during non-solar hours.

"Based on the monthly demand assessment, GRID-lNDlA will inform the gas-based generating stations about the expected high demand and stress days in advance so that the Gencos can arrange for the natural gas as required," the order said.

GRID INDIA, under the Ministry of Power, will notify the gas-based generating stations (GBSs) of the expected number of days they are required to generate during a week, at least fourteen (14) days in advance, it stated.

The ministry noted in its order that India's electricity demand is witnessing a sustained increase, primarily driven by economic growth and further accentuated during periods of elevated temperatures and peak demand.

Also, it said that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country in the 2025 hot weather season (till June 2025).

The ministry has stated that in the public interest, it is imperative to ensure optimal utilisation of all available generation resources to meet the growing power requirements.

Despite leveraging all available resources, occasional power shortages continue to be observed in certain regions during non-solar periods, it stated.

A direction under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, was issued to imported Coal-Based Generating Stations (ICBs), in an order on February 20, 2023, to ensure their continuous operation and availability of capacity.

In order to maximise generation from all available resources, a direction under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, was issued to all Gas-Based Generating Stations (GBSs) on April 12, 2024, mandating their operation during May and June 2024.