Govt trains officials to bolster livestock data collection

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry on Thursday conducted a training workshop for state officials from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, aimed at improving data collection on major livestock products.

The workshop in Leh, the main city in the union territory of Ladakh, was inaugurated by Jagat Hazarika, adviser at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The objectives were to familiarize state and district officials with an online data collection system called eLISS, identify data gaps, and propose measures to ensure accurate reporting of livestock product statistics, an official statement said.

The training comes amid efforts by the government to boost the country's livestock sector, which employs millions of poor farmers and contributes nearly a third of the output from the entire agriculture industry.

India is the world's largest milk producer, with an output of nearly 200 million tonnes annually, mainly from cows and buffaloes. PTI LUX LUX MR