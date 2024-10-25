Govt unveils guidelines for seaweed imports to boost coastal economy

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Fisheries announced new guidelines for live seaweed imports on Friday, aiming to address seed shortages in its growing seaweed industry and boost coastal economies.

The regulatory framework, which includes strict quarantine procedures and biosecurity measures, will allow importers to bring high-quality seaweed germplasm into the country following approval from the National Committee on Introduction of Exotic Aquatic Species.

"Upon approval, the Department will issue an import permit within four weeks," the ministry said in a statement said.

The move comes as India targets ambitious seaweed production of 1.12 million tonnes by 2025 under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme. The country currently faces challenges in securing sufficient quality seed stock, particularly for Kappaphycus, its most commonly farmed seaweed species.

As part of the broader initiative, the government has invested Rs 127.7 crore in a Multipurpose Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu.

The guidelines are expected to stimulate research and development in seaweed cultivation while promoting downstream processing industries.

The statement said this could create additional employment opportunities in coastal villages and boost exports.

"These measures will ensure environmental sustainability while driving economic growth in coastal regions," the ministry said.

The framework includes post-import monitoring protocols and risk assessment procedures to prevent the introduction of pests and diseases, addressing concerns about biosecurity in India's growing seaweed sector. PTI LUX DR