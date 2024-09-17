Govt unveils indigenous tech for dairy sector, plans to tackle fodder shortage

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Tuesday announced major initiatives in developing affordable indigenous technologies for the dairy sector, including IVF media, marking the first 100 days of its third term.

Union Minister Rajiv Rajan Singh, along with Ministers of State S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, outlined key accomplishments and future plans during a press conference.

"We have developed affordable indigenous sex sorting technology, media for IVF, and a unified genomic chip for bovines," Singh told reporters.

The minister emphasized the government's focus on reducing import dependence by encouraging homegrown solutions.

A highlight of the announcements was the development of specialized unified genomic 'Gau chip' for cattle and 'Mahish chip' for buffaloes, along with genotyping services. "The Prime Minister is likely to launch this on National Milk Day," Singh revealed.

This technology, tailored for Indian breeds, aims to accelerate genetic improvement programs.

The ministry also reported progress in in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology. "An indigenous media for embryo production has been developed, making this crucial tool for genetic improvement accessible to farmers at affordable rates," Singh stated.

In a significant cost-reduction measure, indigenous sex-sorted semen production technology is now operational. "We plan to produce 10 lakh sexed semen doses annually, each dose costing Rs 200 instead of the earlier Rs 1,000," the minister announced.

Addressing sectoral challenges, Singh mentioned plans to identify states for organizing the unorganized milk sector and efforts to tackle fodder shortage.

When questioned about budget low budget allocation for the ministry, he asserted, "We are not facing any problem due to lower budget. We are getting funds for our projects." The fisheries sector also saw developments, with the ministry announcing the distribution of one lakh free indigenous transponders to fishermen.

"These will be linked with android mobile phones," Singh explained. The government has also approved three smart fish harbours and five aqua parks.

As the ministry gears up for the 21st livestock census next month, it reported progress in vaccination drives, with 30.64 crore vaccinations against foot and mouth disease benefiting 4.3 crore farmers in 2023-24.

The announcements reflect the government's push towards self-reliance and technological advancement in the crucial dairy and fisheries sectors, with a clear emphasis on affordability and accessibility for farmers.