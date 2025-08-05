Govt ups funding for stray dog sterilisation to Rs 800 per animal, Rs 2 cr for vet hospitals

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday said it has significantly increased financial assistance for the sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs and cats under a revised Animal Birth Control (ABC) scheme, with funding now reaching up to Rs 800 per dog and Rs 600 per cat for participating organisations.

The enhanced scheme, implemented through the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) from the current financial year, marks a substantial increase from the earlier provision of Rs 445 per dog under the previous framework.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel announced the revision, stating that SPCAs (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and local bodies conducting ABC (Animal Birth Control) operations as per the 2023 Rules would be eligible for the increased financial support.

Under the revised scheme, the government has also provisioned a one-time grant of Rs 2 crore for state-run veterinary hospitals to develop infrastructure, including surgical theatres, kennels, and recovery units specifically for ABC operations.

The earlier financial structure provided Rs 370 per dog for pre- and post-operative care, including medicines and Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV), along with Rs 75 per dog for catching and relocation.

Organisations undertaking complete sterilisation and immunisation processes were eligible for a total fund of Rs 445 per dog.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to combat rabies and manage stray dog populations.

Under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying provides support to states for procuring anti-rabies vaccines.

Simultaneously, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare implements the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP), focusing on prevention and control measures through training programmes, surveillance, and awareness campaigns.

The NRCP's strategies include conducting training on appropriate animal bite management, strengthening surveillance of animal bites, providing ARV for bite victims through the National Free Drug Initiative, and conducting Information, Education & Communication activities.

To ensure effective implementation, the ABC Programme operates under a two-tier monitoring system. State-level oversight is maintained through State Monitoring Committees, while the central government has constituted a Central Monitoring Committee for national-level supervision.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued advisories to all states, outlining measures for effective dog population management through implementation of the ABC Rules, 2023, specifically aimed at preventing dog bites.

The central government has also mandated periodic reporting from states on ABC-related activities to track progress and ensure compliance with the revised guidelines.