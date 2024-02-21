Govt urges protesting farmers to maintain peace, invites them for discussions

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday said the interest of farmers across the country should be taken into account while dealing with demands raised by the protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana borders, and appealed to them to come for another round of discussions.

Speaking to PTI, Munda also exuded confidence that a solution to the demands of the farmers can be found through negotiations.

"Farmers are across the country. While making a policy, it is important to keep in mind the interest of the farmers of the entire country. Keeping this in mind, we will work towards resolving their concerns in the coming days," Munda said.

Thousands of farmers resumed their agitation on Wednesday, two days after the fourth round of talks with the government over their demands, failed.

The demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops and farm debt waiver.

Urging the protesting farmers to maintain peace, Munda said the Centre was ready to discuss all the issues, including the MSP.

"We have appealed to everyone that we should discuss in a peaceful environment. I have invited them for a discussion and appealed to them to maintain peace and find a solution that is good for everyone," Munda said.

During the protests on Wednesday, a 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.

Munda stressed that a solution can be found only through a dialogue. "We have tried to resolve the tough problems through dialogue. Even the current issue, we want to resolve through dialogue".

Although consensus might not have been reached in the previous rounds of discussions, the process of negotiations should continue, the minister said.

"In the process of discussions, we are hopeful in the coming days that we will be able to take a decision and address the concerns of the farmers," he said.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers proposed the purchase of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at MSP for five years after entering into a contract with farmers.

However, the government's proposal was rejected by the farmer leaders. PTI LUX RAM