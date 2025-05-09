Govt warns wholesalers, traders against hoarding of essential food items

New Delhi: The government on Friday said the country has ample food stocks to meet domestic demand but warned traders and wholesalers against hoarding of essential food items that could create artificial shortage.

The warning came as the conflict between India and Pakistan widened with Pakistan resorting to unprovoked shelling and drone attacks in border towns.

In a social media post, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Don’t believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country. We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms. DONT PAY HEED TO SUCH MESSAGES".

"Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities which engage in trading of Essential Commodities are directed to cooperate with Law Enforcement agencies. Any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling, shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act," Joshi said.

India on Wednesday struck at nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, its deepest strike inside Pakistan in decades, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam two weeks before.

On Thursday also, Joshi had urged people not to pay heed to rumours about the need to hoard essential items, saying the country has more than enough stock of all essential goods.

"In certain parts of the country, rumours are spreading, causing people to rush to collect essential food items and other daily necessities," he said.

The minister had categorically said, "We have more than enough stock of everything required across the country".

"Our stock is many times larger than what is needed, and there is absolutely no reason for anyone to rush to the markets in any part of the country," the minister asserted.

Joshi said there is no shortage whatsoever and no one should give any value to such rumours.

In the current 2024-25 crop year (July-June), the government has set a target of 341.55 million tonne of foodgrain production. Foodgrains include paddy, wheat, coarse cereals and pulses.

Already, the country's foodgrain production has reached 330.92 million tonne in the Kharif and rabi seasons of the current 2024-25 crop year. The production estimates for summer (zaid) sowing are yet to be released.

The Food Corporation of India, the nodal agency for foodgrains procurement and distribution, had wheat stock of 13.55 million tonne as on April 1 this year as against the buffer requirement of 7.46 million tonne.