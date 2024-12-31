Govt websites restored after brief disruption due to power outage at NICSI's data centre

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Government websites, including that of the Department of Economic Affairs, Commerce Ministry, and Department of Telecom, were restored after a brief disruption caused by a power outage at a data centre of National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI).

Sources aware of the disruption said the websites went down because of a power outage at the NICSI data centre at Shastri Park and the issue is being resolved.

"The power outage at Shastri Park data centre of NICSI led to disruption in the functioning of some government websites. The sites are being restored and will be up and running shortly," a source said.

National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) currently hosts and manages most of the government websites.

Later in the day, websites were found functional during a random check.

An email query sent to the Ministry of Electronics and IT elicited no immediate reply. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL