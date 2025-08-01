Govt will protect farmers' interest in trade negotiations: Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The government will protect the interest of farmers in trade negotiations with the US, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

"We have said clearly the country's interest is top priority. Farmers' interest will be protected," Chouhan told reporters after inaugurating the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival.

The agriculture and dairy sector will be protected. "We keep in mind the country's interest while taking any decisions," he noted.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.

New Delhi has never opened the dairy sector in any of its earlier signed free trade pacts. The agri sector is politically sensitive for India, as about 700 million rural livelihoods are dependent on it. Lowering duties would also pose a risk to national food security.

On Thursday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal -- in a suo motu statement in both the houses of Parliament -- had said India will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest.

The government is examining the implications of these tariffs and is engaged with all stakeholders, including exporters and industry, for taking feedback on their assessment of the situation, he said.

"The government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest," Goyal had said.

The surprise announcement came amid a US trade team visiting India from August 25 for the sixth round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement.