Govt will use every policy tool to help exporters deal with West Asia crisis: Goyal

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The government will use all policy tools and support measures to help domestic exporters deal with the ongoing West Asian crisis, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that the government has set up an inter-ministerial group to look into the issues on a daily basis.

"And the government will use every policy tool and the export promotion mission to support our exporters," Goyal told reporters here on the sidelines of IIFT's vice chancellors' conclave.

"We will be formalising some ways to give comfort to our exporters," he said.

Exporters are facing issues with regard to the movement of consignments to West Asia following the joint attack launched by the US and Israel on Iran.

"Every day the inter-ministerial group talks to the exporters...They take feedback, and we will not be found wanting in supporting our exporters in any way," he said.

He added that India would continue to meet all the commitments that the country's industries have made to foreign buyers in goods and services.

The commerce ministry is in dialogue with the ministry of shipping and with shipping companies on the issues of exporters. "And I do hope we will find a resolution to this issue also," he said When asked about the issue of increasing freight, he said the ministry is working with them to see how the burden of exporters can be supported with.

"But I can assure you, this government stands with our industry and will continue to ensure that all our international commitments are met. Because that is what defines India," he said, adding that even during Covid, India met all its international commitments, "which earned us the acronym of a trusted partner".