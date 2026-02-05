Govt withdraws stockholding limit on wheat on sufficient supply, declining price trend

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The government on Thursday said it has withdrawn the stockholding limit on wheat as there is a comfortable stock in the domestic market and prices are declining in the wholesale market.

In May 2025, the Centre had imposed limits on wheat stocks that wholesalers, retailers and processors can keep with them. The move was aimed at preventing hoarding and controlling prices.

In an official statement, the food ministry said a wheat stock limit order was issued following improved availability ahead of the festive season.

"As part of continuous monitoring of prices and ensure adequate availability of wheat before the upcoming festive season, Central Government has decided to withdraw the wheat stock limit order dated 27 May, 2025," the ministry said.

However, all wheat stocking entities are required to declare the stock position on every Friday on the food stock portal.

According to the wheat stock declaration by private entities on the DFPD portal for the year 2025–26, the ministry said that the wheat stock availability with private entities is significantly higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

The total stock reported stands at about 81 lakh tonnes, which is about 30 lakh tonnes higher year-on-year, indicating a comfortable supply position in the country.

"Price data from the Department of Consumer Affairs reflects a declining trend in wheat prices, particularly in the wholesale segment. Wholesale prices have fallen from Rs 2,970.10 per quintal (last year) to around Rs 2,852.30 per quintal at present, suggesting subdued demand and excess supply conditions in domestic markets," the statement said.

Wheat acreage has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year.

"This reflects continued farmer preference for wheat cultivation due to assured MSP and procurement prospects and signals the likelihood of another robust harvest," the ministry said.

The government said that sufficient wheat is available to meet requirement of public distribution system (PDS), other welfare schemes and possible market interventions.

"The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the prices and stock position of wheat so as to ensure easy availability in the country," the statement said. PTI MJH HVA