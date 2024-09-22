Govt working on plan to promote yacht tourism and personal boating: Sonowal

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The government is working on a plan to promote the ecosystem of yacht tourism and personal boating in India, Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said.

India with 7,500 kilometres long coastline does not have a single international-standard marina. A marina is a dock, especially a fancy one used for sailboats and yachts.

"Along with cruise tourism, we are going to add a new dimension by developing the ecosystem for yacht tourism in India," Sonowal said.

The minister said India is such a big country but "we don't have a place (international-standard marina) where yachts can be parked".

Sonowal pointed out that a small country like Croatia has space for parking of 15,000 yachts.

The minister noted that yacht tourism will create employment opportunities in India as each yacht employs 20 people.

Western countries, especially Croatia and Italy, have taken advantage of their vast coastline by constructing marina projects.