Govt working to boost cotton yields, pilot project launched: Official

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A pilot project involving 15,000 farmers across eight major cotton growing states has been launched to deploy agronomy practices for improving the cotton crop yields, a top official said on Wednesday.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is expected to conduct an evaluation of these practices in January, a Textiles Ministry official said.

"We are working very closely with Agriculture Ministry and other stakeholders on increasing the cotton productivity and a pilot project has also just been launched in which almost 15,000 farmers are involved across at least eight major cotton growing states," Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said.

"... we are using best agronomy practices, the high density planting system which will help enhance productivity and other local innovations," the Secretary told reporters. PTI RSN TRB