Govt's drug policy robust with focus on making available medicines at affordable rate: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said the government is working to make essential medicines available at affordable rates while ensuring the growth of the pharma industry.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the minister asserted the need to create a balance between industry growth and the pricing policy of essential drugs.

"Our drug policy and pricing policy are robust and constant," Nadda said.

On the regulation of prices, the minister said it is a continuous process. "Our aim through the pricing policy is to ensure that medicines are accessible and affordable. Secondly, there should be growth of the industry. There should be innovation and scope for employment creation," he said.

"There is a balance which we have to undertake," the minister said, adding that the government strives to create that balance.

Nadda said the consultations on policy issues are an ongoing and transparent activity which is undertaken by the Department to assess the relevance, impact and efficiency of the existing policy reform required, if any, keeping in view the interest of all stakeholders.

In 2024, he said the Department and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) held consultations with various stakeholders on matters concerning the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Policy, 2012 (NPPP, 2012) and Drug (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO, 2013).

Feedback was received from stakeholders on the operation of the existing policy framework. These suggestions/ feedback received during such consultations provide stakeholders with inputs on issues requiring redressal in the existing policy, if any.

"The Department and NPPA remain engaged with stakeholders with a view to understanding issues and resolving them either under the extant mechanism or by making appropriate provision," he said.

The review of DPCO, 2013 is a continuous process which is done periodically by the Department or as and when required to ensure that the provisions are enforced effectively so that the essential drugs are made accessible and available to the public at an affordable price.

Through the National Health Mission, the minister said the Centre is providing free drugs and diagnostic facilities. Generic medicines are being provided through Jan Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

"Out of pocket expenditure in the last 10 years has reduced from 62.6 per cent to 39.4 per cent," Nadda informed the House. PTI MJH MJH MR