Govt's emphasis on improving quality of life in rural areas: Economic survey

New Delhi: The government's emphasis has been on improving the quality of life in rural areas to ensure more equitable and inclusive development, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 that was tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The survey said various measures have been taken in this regard by focusing on infrastructure, encompassing rural housing, drinking water and sanitation, clean fuel, social protection and rural connectivity, along with enhancing rural livelihoods.

The report, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said the financing needs of rural households and small businesses are being met through micro-finance institutions, self-help groups (SHGs) and other financial intermediaries.

Taking digitisation and technology to the rural economy has also been a key aspect of the rural development agenda, be it in agricultural activities or governance, the survey said, citing the example of digital land records being created through the SVAMITVA scheme, which it said shows a structural shift in rural land management and individual economic empowerment.

A primary focus has also been on the health parameters of the rural population, with enhanced emphasis necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey added.

It highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), till January 9 this year, 8,34,695 km of road length was sanctioned and 7,70,983 km of road length completed. So far, 99.6 per cent of the targeted habitations have been provided with connectivity.

The survey said 2.69 crore houses have been completed since 2016 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), and 68,843 water bodies were constructed under the Mission Amrit Sarovar.

Around 12.2 crore households have been provided with tap-water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission as of January 27, while 11.8 crore toilets and 2.51 lakh community sanitary complexes have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) by January 27.

For the development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), a separate vertical has been launched under the PMGSY by relaxing the population norms up to 100 to provide the connectivity to unconnected PVTG habitations.

A total of 8,000 km of road length is targeted to be constructed under this vertical. The implementation period is till March 2028. A total of 1,557 road works of 4,781.44 km of road length have been sanctioned till January 9, the survey said.