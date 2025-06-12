Govt's focus should be on zero road fatalities: Ajay Tamta

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The issue of road safety is very important, and the government's focus should be on working towards zero road fatalities, Minister of State for Highways Ajay Tamta said on Thursday.

Addressing the National Summit on VRUs & Road Safety, Tamta said the government should work on ideas to reduce road fatalities.

Also speaking at the event, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jen Todt called road crashes a silent pandemic and emphasized the urgent need to protect vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Citing over 154,000 road fatalities in India in 2021, he stressed that while not every crash is avoidable, many are and those who die are often young people, daily commuters, and sole breadwinners.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of 'Road Safety Paathshaala', a road safety module developed by TRAX for children aged 8 to 13 years. PTI BKS HVA