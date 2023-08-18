Govt's new design for fertilizer bags carries PM Modi's appeal to farmers to reduce use of chemical crop nutrients

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The government has released a new cover design for fertilizer bags with an appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to farmers to reduce the use of chemical crop nutrients, official and industry sources said on Friday.

Advertisment

In a letter to manufacturers on Friday, the Department of Fertilizers asked them to take appropriate action for procurement and use of bags with the new design with immediate effect.

Along with the letter, the department has shared with all the manufacturers the new design which has been finalised and approved by the chemicals and fertilisers minister, sources said.

The new design contains an image of the prime minister and his appeal underneath. The appeal in Hindi says: "I appeal to farmers to take a great move of saving the mother earth by making reduced and balanced use of chemical fertilisers." In August, the central government decided to implement "One Nation, One Fertilizers" by introducing a single brand for fertilizers called 'Bharat' and a logo under the fertilizer subsidy scheme "Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna" (PMBJP). PTI MJH SMN SMN