Govt's policies, decisions created favourable investment environment in state: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the policies and decisions of his government have created a favourable investment environment in the state, and 55 per cent of the agreements of 'Invest Rajasthan' have been materialised.

Advertisment

In a programme here, Gehlot said that the state government has worked for the all-round development in every area by adopting the motto of service is work, service is religion.

He said that the policies and decisions of the state government committed to industrial development have created a favourable investment environment in Rajasthan due to which international investors have invested the most.

Out of the agreements (MOUs and LOIs) worth about Rs 11 lakh crore signed under 'Invest Rajasthan', about 55 per cent have progressed on the ground. This is a good sign, he said.

Advertisment

At an event organised by Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), Gehlot said that due to efficient financial management, Rajasthan has become a model state of the country in various fields, including education, health, agriculture, employment and infrastructure development. On this basis, with an 11.04 per cent GDP growth rate, Rajasthan stood first in North India and second in the country.

Further, the chief minister said that more than 16,000 industrial units have been established with the various concessions for MSMEs (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). The provision of not requiring any government's No Objection Certificate (NOC) for five years has led to the growth of small units.

The result of the state government's efforts has been that its gross domestic product (GDP) has increased by Rs 6 lakh crore in five years, Gehlot said, adding that it will become Rs 15 lakh crore by this financial year. A target has been set to take it to more than Rs 30 lakh crore by year 2030. PTI AG SHW