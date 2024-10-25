Govt's role to enable conditions to boost exports: Bengal industry secretary

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Friday said its export and logistics policies will strengthen the state's export sector, which currently generates approximately USD 11.7 billion in merchandise exports.

At the launch of the Kolkata chapter of the National Centre for Export Promotion (NCEP), Bengal Industry and Commerce Secretary Vandana Yadav highlighted that engineering goods exports alone account for nearly USD 3.5 billion.

Addressing industry representatives at the Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF), Yadav emphasised that the policies are designed to create favourable conditions for the private sector, which drives 100 per cent of the state's exports.

"The government's role is to enable conditions whereby you can export more," Yadav said, noting that the focus is on sustaining traditional sectors like the foundry industry while integrating modern, knowledge-based methods.

She described the establishment of the NCEP as a timely initiative to enhance traditional skills and provide essential support in areas such as training and presentation.

The new centre, IIF's fourth Centre of Excellence, joins the National Centre for Skill Development (NCSD) in Chennai, the National Centre for Technical Services (NCTS) in Pune, and the Foundry Informatics Centre (FIC) in New Delhi, reinforcing IIF's commitment to advancing the sector.

With the mission to elevate the Indian foundry industry's global presence, NCEP will focus on enhancing competitiveness through strategic support in capacity building, export procedures, and sustainable growth.

"The objective is to expand India's foundry exports and establish the country as a reliable source of high-quality castings," said IIF president Navneet Agarwal. PTI BSM MNB