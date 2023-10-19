Govt's vision document charts roadmap for maritime sector's development: Sonowal

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The government's vision document on India's maritime sector charts a roadmap for its development with a time-bound implementation plan on multiple areas, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Addressing the three-day Global Maritime India Summit on the concluding day, the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways also unveiled the 'GMIS 2023 Mumbai Declaration.

The summit attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore with 360 MoUs signed by the stakeholders.

The Global Maritime India Summit 2023 has made a wonderful beginning by securing an investment commitment of more than Rs 10 lakh crore towards achieving the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as envisioned in the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, he added.

The prime minister unveiled 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047', a blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy, on Tuesday.

With the record number of MoUs signed among the stakeholders, the summit has unrolled the trajectory for India to become a global maritime hub, Sonowal added.

The summit, he said, has achieved its objective that offered a platform to boost regional cooperation, and collaboration among maritime nations, across dimensions.

Establishing the Digital Centre of Excellence for Maritime Efficiency (COEME) is one of the many initiatives that display the government's commitment towards technological advancement towards indigenous and collaborative development, he said.

In line with this, harnessing the potential of India's maritime startup ecosystem would be a key focus area for our government, Sonowal said.

India plans to develop carbon neutrality among other globally trending areas on reduction of GHG emissions with the use of green fuels, electrified/renewable energy-based yard equipment, and vehicles, the minister noted.