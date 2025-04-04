Goyal accuses Congress of misleading startups by misinterpreting his message

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday accused Congress of misleading Indian startups by misinterpreting his message at the Startup Mahakumbh, which was taken positively by the budding entrepreneurs.

He also alleged that the Congress ecosystem did not understand his message for startups, which is a reflection of their negative approach.

"My message for startups has been received (positively) except by some Congress party (social media) handles who are hell-bent on manufacturing a controversy when it is none. By and large, the feedback that I have received is that the young Indians are ready to capture the world," he told reporters here.

The minister's remark came in the backdrop of the Congress and some startups criticising his statement at Startup Mahakumbh here on Thursday.

In that event, Goyal asked the Indian startup community to shift their focus from grocery delivery and ice cream making to high-tech sectors like semiconductors, machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

The minister had questioned Indian food delivery startups for turning unemployed youth into cheap labour.

"Are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls... Is that the destiny of India...this is not a startup, this is entrepreneurship... What the other side is doing -- robotics, machine learning, 3D manufacturing and next generation factories," Goyal said on Thursday, showing a slide titled "India vs China. The Startup Reality Check".

He has said that some people might criticise him for comparing Indian startups with Chinese, but "I have no objections (because) we have to be willing to learn, evolve...aspire for bigger and better, we have to be bolder and we should not shy of competition".

"What are Indian startups doing today? We have focused on food delivery apps turning unemployed youth into cheap labour so that the rich can get their meals without moving out of their houses," the minister added.

On the other hand, Chinese startups are working on developing electric mobility and battery technologies, and with that today, they are dominating the electric mobility ecosystem.

"We are very proud of what India has done, but are we the best in the world? Not Yet. Should we aspire to be or are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls," Goyal stated, adding that some are making fancy ice cream and cookies, "but is that the destiny of India...this is not startup, it is entrepreneurship or business".

China, on the other hand, is focusing on semiconductors' growth, artificial intelligence, and building chips, which will prepare themselves for their future, he has said.

"What India needs to do...should we make ice-cream or (semiconductor) chips...and for that, we need courage," the minister has said, adding that the instant grocery delivery firms are using resources for creating hyper-fast logistics, and "look what the other side is doing...robotics, automation, machine learning, 3D manufacturing and next generation factories that are more efficient".

In a post on X, Congress said, "Piyush Goyal admits India's startup struggles".

In another post, Congress alleged that Goyal exposed the lies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on startups.

Goyal said that his message should be looked into the context that the government has set a strong platform for the country's startups and on that foundation, youth are ready and excited to take the big jump and and will move forward to touch new heights with self-confidence.

The ecosystem is providing opportunities for lakhs of people, and in that, some become founders and gig workers join them, he added.

The Prime Minister is concerned about them and Aayushman Bharat scheme benefits have been extended to them as well, the minister noted. PTI RR CS RR BAL BAL