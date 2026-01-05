Goyal announces six skill development centres in Uttar Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal has announced the setting up of six advanced skill development centres across the six assembly constituencies of Uttar Mumbai, a statement said on Monday.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal is a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Mumbai.

One centre, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kaushalya Vikas Kendra, is already functional in Kandivali East, it said.

Other places where these centres would come up include Thakur Village and Shimpoli in the city.

The expected impact of these initiatives includes the creation of over 35,000 jobs in 14 months, industry-ready, job-ready training; direct placement support and career counselling; and free training in future-focused skill domains.