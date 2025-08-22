Goyal asks plantation sectors to take FTA benefits to boost exports

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asked plantation sectors like tea, coffee and rubber to take optimum benefits of free trade agreements (FTAs) signed by India in order to boost exports, an official statement said on Friday.

He has also emphasised the need to expand export opportunities through market diversification, promotion of value-added products, and maintenance of quality standards.

The minister has asked for "optimum utilisation of the benefits available to India under various FTAs", the commerce ministry said.

India has recently implemented trade pacts with the UAE, Australia and Mauritius.

The minister also directed all plantation boards to promote their Geographical Indication (GI) products with 'India' incorporated as part of their logo.

These suggestions were made during a review meeting for the functioning of the Plantation Boards under the Department of Commerce - Spices Board, Tea Board, Rubber Board, Coffee Board and Turmeric Board.

Goyal also called upon the Boards to explore the creation of a common incubation centre, on the lines of the Atal Innovation Mission, to encourage research, innovation and startups. PTI RR SHW