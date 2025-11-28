Goyal asks tea industry to adopt sustainable practices

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday stressed that India's tea sector must adopt sustainable practices, ensure responsible labour standards and strengthen traceability systems to maintain high-quality tea in the country.

He also called for keeping maximum residue levels (MRLs) low.

Addressing a conference on the tea sector, he said, "Sustainable practices, responsible labour standards, and continuous innovation are essential to maintaining high-quality tea and low MRL levels".

The minister highlighted the need for complete traceability across the tea supply chain and stressed that the integrity of Indian tea must be protected at every stage, from plucking and processing to packaging and export.

Strengthened traceability, he said, would safeguard India's reputation as a global tea leader, build greater trust among international buyers, and secure better value for farmers and small growers. PTI RR BAL BAL