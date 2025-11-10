Goyal chairs meeting on promoting ease of doing business in data centre, AI

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday chaired a meeting on promoting ease of doing business in the data centre and artificial intelligence sectors.

The deliberations focused on strengthening the policy ecosystem, regulatory processes and digital infrastructure to catalyse investment in next-generation technologies, Goyal said in a social media post.

"Chaired a comprehensive discussion at the CEO roundtable on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the Data Centre and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors," he added.

India has emerged as one of the world's most attractive markets for data centre investment, with Mumbai ranking as the second-lowest-cost region globally for data centre construction in 2025, according to the latest Turner & Townsend Data Centre Construction Cost Index.

India, alongside Japan and Singapore, is already among the largest data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region after China. PTI RR BAL BAL