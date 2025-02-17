Piyush Goyal discusses aircraft manufacturing in India with Lockheed Martin

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held discussions with US defence major Lockheed Martin on opportunities for manufacturing aircraft in India.
He held a meeting with a delegation led by Michael Williamson, President at Lockheed Martin International.
"Explored opportunities for manufacturing aircraft in India to further strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative in the aerospace and defence sectors," Goyal said in a post on X.
