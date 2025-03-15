Goyal hands over keys of new homes to 91 slum swellers displaced by road project in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday handed over the keys of new homes to 91 slum dwellers displaced by a road project in Borivali West in North Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, the Commerce and Industry Minister said, "Eligible slum dwellers should get homes in the same locality. Officials must work with integrity to expedite the slum rehabilitation process. No outsider should enter this area illegally, and no local resident should be unfairly displaced. Authorities must ensure this." He directed civic authorities to ensure that public places and green areas are not illegally occupied.

Civic authorities will be held accountable for any misconduct in this matter, Goyal -- Lok Sabha member from North Mumbai -- said.

Of the 224 eligible people affected by the project, 133 have already been allotted new homes.

Goyal also launched a programme for free distribution of sanitary pads for 8,000 schoolgirls in North Mumbai.

The programme will be extended to the entire city of Mumbai, covering 50,000 girls in municipal schools, he said. PTI RR TRB