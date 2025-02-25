Piyush Goyal helped Chris Martin to experience Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin experienced the Mahakumbh earlier this month, thanks to Union Minister Piyush Goyal who played a role in facilitating his visit to Prayagraj.

While announcing the resumption of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the UK on February 24 here, the commerce and industry minister said the two countries strike a perfect chord, just as Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars' which lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last month.

Chris Martin is a British singer, songwriter, musician and producer. He is best known as the vocalist, pianist, and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay.

Martin, along with his fiance Dakota Johnson, visited Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to experience the spiritual grandeurs and take a dip at Triveni Sangam earlier this month.

"In a small way, I had a role to play. I was in Brussels, having a meeting with the EU, but I got a call that Chris Martin would like to go to the Mahakumbh, and from there, I was organizing Chris's visit to Prayagraj," Goyal has said.

"So all the stars are aligned, and I am very confident that we (India and the UK) will be able to make rapid progress to meet the collective aspirations for trade, investment, and the mutual prosperity of the people of the United Kingdom and India," he added.