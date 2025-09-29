Goyal, his team shifted to homegrown Arattai messaging platform

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his team have shifted from WhatsApp to homegrown Arattai messaging platform, a move aimed at promoting the Made in India and swadeshi initiative of the government.

WhatsApp is owned by US-based Meta (formerly known as Facebook).

"Nothing beats the feeling of using a #Swadeshi product. So proud to be on @Arattai, a #MadeInIndia messaging platform that brings India closer," Goyal said in a post on X.

"My team and I are on board and are looking forward to also connecting with you here: arattai.in/download.html," he said.

Arattai is a messaging app built by Zoho. PTI RR MR