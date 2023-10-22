Piyush Goyal holds interaction with YouTubers

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has held an interaction with several YouTubers on various issues like promoting tourism, awareness of the importance of nutrition, increasing financial literacy, and empowering small startups, an official said.

Advertisment

The interaction was held on October 20 in Bharat Mandpam at Pragati Maidan here. This was the second meeting of the minister with YouTubers this year. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also participated in the interaction.

Youtubers who participated in the discussions include Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), Ankit Baiyanpuria (fitness), Keerthi History, and Ankur Warikoo, among others, the commerce and industry ministry official said.

"Manthan featured a diverse mix of skilled content creators spanning various genres, including finance, technology, education, travel, motivation, current affairs and food and lifestyle," the official added.

The issues discussed during the interaction include boosting tourism, ways to popularise handlooms and handicrafts, empowering small startups and propagating financial literacy through Digital India.

"The YouTubers present were keen to roll out content on their channels, demystifying government programmes and policies that are designed to benefit the common people to educate their audience and also work as Fact checkers countering misinformation," the official added.