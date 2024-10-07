Goyal inaugurated CII skill development centre at Kandivali

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated industry body's CII skill development centre at Kandivali here and set a target of giving one lakh jobs in one year.

He said that the centre will help in skilling youth from different sectors.

Further, he said a similar but bigger centre will come up in Borivali in the next few months.

"We will give jobs to one lakh youth from this centre in one year and I know this target is achievable," Goyal said.

The minister said that skill development is key for the country as the world is looking at India as a major investment destination.

Speaking at the inauguration, R Mukundan, Vice President, CII and MD & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said this will be a completely CII and industry-led centre and will have a significant impact on the lives and livelihood of the youth of Maharashtra.

He added that the skill training imparted by industry will be all aligned to the National Standards under National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

"Through the CII Centre, we will impact 50,000 youth and micro-entrepreneurs in the next 3 years," Mukundan said. PTI RR SHW