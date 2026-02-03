Goyal lashes out at Congress for misleading nation on India-US trade pact

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader is misleading the nation on the India-US trade deal and is not concerned about the development of the nation.

The minister also regretted that he was not allowed to make a statement in Parliament on the trade deal because of ugly scenes created by Congress and other Opposition parties, including DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party.

"They behaved very indecently in Parliament, reached the seat of the Honourable Speaker and insulted him, I strongly condemn the Opposition and Rahul Gandhi ji," he told reporters here.

He added that it was unfortunate that leaders with negative thinking are trying to mislead the country.

"He (Gandhi) has nothing to do with the country's progress. I don't think any Indian citizen can identify with his delusional thinking," Goyal said, adding, "Does Rahul Gandhi get irritated by the investment worth lakhs and crores of rupees that we are trying to attract in India?" "Rahul Gandhi hates the country's progress. He harbours a grudge against our sisters and our young women, and he can't see their bright future," Goyal added.

The Congress leader has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and "sold out" the hard work of the Indian farmers through the agreement.

The Leader of Opposition also said the farmers of India must understand that there has been a "sell-out" of their hard work, as well as their blood and sweat, by Prime Minister Modi through this deal. PTI RR CS TRB