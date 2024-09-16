Goyal launches Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative, which will serve as a central hub where startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies can collaborate and exchange ideas.

"Let's make this a one-stop shop for all data dissemination for engagement and interaction, one-stop shop for the entire ecosystem through simple and easy-to-use links, and easy to navigate," he said.

It will be a single point of contact for startups looking for various requirements like mentors and finance, he added.

Through this platform, all the key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies can interact with each other to promote the sector's growth.

The primary goal of BHASKAR is to build the world's largest digital registry for stakeholders within the startup ecosystem.

To achieve this, the platform will offer features like networking and collaboration, providing centralised access to resources, creating personalised identification, enhancing discoverability and supporting India's global brand.

BHASKAR will bridge the gap between startups, investors, mentors, and other stakeholders, allowing seamless interaction across sectors.

Through this initiative, every stakeholder will be assigned a unique BHASKAR ID, ensuring personalised interactions and tailored experiences across the platform.

Using powerful search features, users can easily locate relevant resources, collaborators and opportunities to ensure faster decision-making and action.

The government would invite all stakeholders to become part of this transformative initiative as it is poised to redefine India's startup landscape and create a more connected, efficient, and collaborative environment for entrepreneurship.

India, home to over 1,46,000 government-recognised startups, has rapidly become one of the world's most dynamic startup hubs, and this initiative seeks to leverage this potential by providing an all-encompassing, one-stop digital platform that addresses the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors.

By serving as a centralised registry, BHASKAR will enable seamless access to a wide array of resources, tools, and knowledge to help fuel the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to execution.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amardeep Singh Bhatia said the aim is to take the startups to 50 lakh in the coming years.

"This platform will bring everyone together (including investors and mentors)," Bhatia said, urging startups to come forward and help build this.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said the initiative will further strengthen the country's startup ecosystem.

By January 16 next year, all the districts of India will have at least one startup, he added.

Sanjiv also said the department has urged over 100 corporates and unicorns to set up incubation centres for manufacturing sector startups. The department has shared a handbook with the companies on corporate incubation and acceleration.