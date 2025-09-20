Goyal launches integrated state, city logistics plans

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday launched an integrated state and city logistics plans with an aim to cut transactions cost of industry.

The government has initiated these plans with eight cities across eight states.

The exercise will help assess existing logistics infrastructure, identify gaps, and provide a roadmap for improving efficiency and reducing costs, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

Goyal said the plan will be replicated nationwide to ensure smoother movement of goods, enhanced competitiveness, and stronger supply chain resilience.

The minister also released a guidebook to map harmonised system of nomenclature codes.

In trade parlance, every product is categorised under an HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) Code. It helps in systematic classification of goods across the globe.

The Guidebook, it said, allocates 12,167 codes across 31 ministries and departments, and is expected to enable targeted policymaking and support effective trade negotiations.

"Mapping each HSN code with the respective line ministry will help industry understand processes related to their sectors, simplify coordination for businesses, and strengthen India's position in trade negotiations," it said.

The minister also launched Logistics Data Bank (LDB) 2.0, which will enable real-time tracking and assessment of logistics performance, supporting better planning.

"Developed by NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDSL), LDB 2.0 is a significantly enhanced logistics tracking platform that enables export container tracking on high seas, along with multi-modal shipment visibility," the ministry said.

It also introduces high-seas container tracking, allowing exporters to track containers even after departure from Indian ports across international waters, improving coordination and enhancing credibility in global markets.

Further, he launched the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) to benchmark logistics performance across states and Union Territories.