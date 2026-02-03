Goyal likely to make statement in Parliament on India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the India-US trade agreement, sources said.

They said that the minister is returning to Delhi from Mumbai to make the statement.

"The commerce minister is likely to make a statement in the Parliament," they added.

India and the US agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi has said that he was delighted that “Made in India” products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.

"Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," Modi said.