Goyal likely to meet industry captains on Thursday

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to meet industry captains on Thursday and discuss issues such as logistics, infrastructure and government policies, sources said.

The other issues which could figure in the meeting include productivity and supply chains.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh is also likely to participate in the deliberations, besides other senior officials, they said.