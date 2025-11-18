Goyal meeting stakeholders to discuss ways to promote FDI, FII

New Delhi, Nov 18 ds(PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said he is meeting stakeholders to discuss ways to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign institutional investment (FII) by making the processes faster, smoother, and more efficient.

The meeting will be held here today at Vanijya Bhavan.

"Today I am meeting with stakeholders from the investment community to discuss what more we can do to make foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign institutional investment (FII) both faster, smoother, more efficient," he said here at the FICCI event on its annual general meeting.

The minister said that investments will lead to job creation, bring in new technologies, promote research and development, and innovation.

It would also promote defence manufacturing, provide greater stability to domestic currency which will help reduce inflation further.

"We do need to see policy certainty and stable currency and confidence in investors about the entire investment ecosystem," Goyal added.

He also suggested the industry to diversify their supply chains and reduce dependence on one geography. PTI RR HVA