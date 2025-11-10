Goyal meets Utah Senate president to discuss cooperation in AI, clean energy, biotech

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met a business delegation led by President of the Utah State Senate J Stuart Adams and discussed enhancing collaborations in areas like AI, clean energy, minerals, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

Utah is a landlocked state in the western United States.

"Discussions were held on strengthening the collaboration in various domains like AI, clean energy, minerals, academia and research, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing," Goyal said in a social media post.

He said that immense potential is there to enhance economic ties between India and Utah.