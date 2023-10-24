Goyal participates in Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday participated in the seventh edition of Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Deliberated on new pathways for investment with the goal to create a positive global impact and navigate new frontiers of growth and prosperity," Goyal said in a post on X.

The minister is in Riyadh for a two-day visit.

FII Institute is a global non-profit foundation, which aims to gather government and business leaders from around the world to discuss new pathways for investment.

Its four areas of focus are artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, education, healthcare and sustainability.

On the sidelines, he also met World Bank President Ajay Banga and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 52.75 billion in 2022-23 against USD 42.86 billion in 2021-22. PTI RR BAL BAL